5,273 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,198,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.