6,061 Shares in Gorman-Rupp Company (The) $GRC Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE:GRC opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.