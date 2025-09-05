694 Shares in Reliance, Inc. $RS Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth about $9,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Reliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Reliance Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:RS opened at $294.64 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.59.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

