8,281 Shares in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78.

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TATT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

