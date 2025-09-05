AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AAR worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Trading Up 1.9%

AIR stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $86.43.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

