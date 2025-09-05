ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.