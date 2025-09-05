Absci Corporation $ABSI Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 241,779 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 327,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,882.56. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Absci Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.01. Absci Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 2,737.94%.The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABSI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

