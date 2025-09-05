ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.68. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

