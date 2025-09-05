Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Arete Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Arete Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $131.00 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.