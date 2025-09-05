Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,113.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,784. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,185 shares of company stock valued at $9,235,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

