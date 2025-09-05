Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $232.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

