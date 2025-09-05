AlphaQuest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 142,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 362,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jones Trading lowered their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.90%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

