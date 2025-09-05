AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 584 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 43,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -89.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,423,295.20. This trade represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,920. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,901,478 shares of company stock valued at $94,081,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

