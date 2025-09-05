AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 901 Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on Viper Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Viper Energy Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of VNOM opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.04. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.Viper Energy’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

