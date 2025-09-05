AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Asana, Inc. $ASAN

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 825.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5,815.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 27.50% and a negative return on equity of 83.00%. Asana’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,711,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,237,973.78. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $14,537,303.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,797,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,148,248.64. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,920,894 and have sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

