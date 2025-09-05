AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,679,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 161,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
