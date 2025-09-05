AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,464 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,753,318.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,590 shares of company stock worth $8,106,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

