American Century Companies Inc. Buys 41,231 Shares of AerSale Corporation $ASLE

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in AerSale by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AerSale by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. AerSale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $405.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

