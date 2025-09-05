American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Corporation $AVD

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,283 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in American Vanguard by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Vanguard by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AVD opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. American Vanguard Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVD. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Vanguard from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Vanguard

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.