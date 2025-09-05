American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,472,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 487,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 389,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 263,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 325.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $475.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.25). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 66.95% and a negative net margin of 112.70%.The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

