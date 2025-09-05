Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

