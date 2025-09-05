Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.63. Antero Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

