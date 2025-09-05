Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Archrock stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Archrock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Archrock by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Archrock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

