Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $83,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.05.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average is $212.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

