Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Critical Analysis

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Elme Communities 0 3 1 0 2.25

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $708.47 million 1.06 $35.65 million $0.12 60.25 Elme Communities $241.93 million 6.24 -$13.10 million ($0.15) -114.23

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Elme Communities”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 4.39% 3.40% 0.95% Elme Communities -5.78% -1.33% -0.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Elme Communities on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

