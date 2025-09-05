Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 28.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $8,279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atkore by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in Atkore by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Atkore Stock Up 2.7%

Atkore stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,300.01. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

