Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This trade represents a 25.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,601.50. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BATRK opened at $42.96 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

