Barclays PLC $BCS Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:BCS opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

