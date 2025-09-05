Barclays Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $71.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26727.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 388,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,536.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $76,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,769.10. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,560. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.