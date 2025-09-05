Biomea Fusion, Inc. $BMEA Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 133,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 4.7%

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

