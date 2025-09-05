Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,496 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:BAH opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

