Braze, Inc. $BRZE Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Braze by 13,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 126,125 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $5,226,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $50,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Braze by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The company had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $124,267.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 229,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,261.36. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $231,332.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 205,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,449.64. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,354 shares of company stock worth $1,914,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

