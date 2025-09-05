Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 160.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

