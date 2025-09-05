Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Bullish to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Bullish stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. Bullish has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of -968.43.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

