Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,911 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,658,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,506 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,170 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

CZR stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.24. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

