Calix, Inc $CALX Holdings Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Calix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:CALX opened at $61.01 on Friday. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -152.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Calix’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares in the company, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,300. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,065,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

