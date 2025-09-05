Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. BRP has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 905.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

