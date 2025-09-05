Comerica Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

