Comerica Bank Acquires 185 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 548,599 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 73.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

