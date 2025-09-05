Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Powell Industries by 168.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 1,970.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 472.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of POWL stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.08.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.69 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Powell Industries’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,845. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

