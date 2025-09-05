Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

NWSA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

