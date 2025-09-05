Comerica Bank Buys 174 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 24.7%

EZU opened at $59.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

