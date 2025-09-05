Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 168,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Trading Up 7.2%

WHD stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.