Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 12.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

