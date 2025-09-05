Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 494,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $2,873,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $111.85 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

