Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Community Financial System by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Community Financial System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial System by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Community Financial System Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,606.66. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

