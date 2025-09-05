Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,004.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $42.07 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

