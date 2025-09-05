Comerica Bank Grows Position in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 423,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,965,270.56. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,000. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,718 shares of company stock worth $5,658,876 in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

