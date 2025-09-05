Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

