Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 88,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Incyte by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,074.84. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

